The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the post of Pharmacist at its office in Guwahati on a contract basis. Interested candidates can apply at the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The candidates having Diploma in Pharmacy from recognized Board or University and registered under Pharmacy Act, 1948, may send their applications in the enclosed format along with photocopies of certificates, to the Regional Director, Reserve Bank of India, Human Resource Management Department, Recruitment Section, Station Road, Panbazar, Guwahati 781001 so as to reach the Bank on or before June 03.

Here’s RBI Pharmacist recruitment notice.

Candidates having the requisite qualifications and suitable experience will be short-listed for an interview.

The Pharmacist will be paid a fixed remuneration at the rate of Rs 400 per hour with a maximum period of five hours per day, not exceeding a maximum of Rs 2000 per day.