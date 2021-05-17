The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has commenced the slot booking for the upcoming Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination or VITEEE 2021. Candidates set to appear for VITEEE 2021 can book their exam slots through the official website viteee.vit.ac.in. The slot booking is mandatory for all those who have registered for the exam and will be available till May 21.

The website is currently down due to server issues.

VITEEE slot bookings will be available for two mock tests and an actual exam (ORPE). The link for the mock test will be available on the VITEEE official page and each applicant will be informed by email/ SMS.

VITEEE 2021 will be conducted in an online remote-proctored mode as part of which the candidates will be appearing for the papers from their personal devices (laptop/desktop) while they will be supervised by an examiner using a web camera. The exam is held for admissions to undergraduate engineering courses offered by both campuses, VIT Vellore and VIT Chennai.

After booking the exam slots, candidates can download their VITEEE 2021 admit card.

Steps to apply for VITEEE 2021 Slot Booking:

Visit official website viteee.vit.ac.in Click on the link ‘VITEEE online test booking system’ Login using credentials Select timing, subjects etc to book a slot and click on the ‘submit’ button

A mock test will be held tentatively on May 20 to help students understand how the test will work, details of which will be communicated through email or the official website. Four slots will be available per day for the mock tests and the actual exam.