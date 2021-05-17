The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology has begun the online slot booking process for its entrance exam KIITEE 2021. Candidates can book the slots at the official website kiitee.kiit.ac.in till May 21. After the slot booking, mock tests for the exam will be administered.

The KIITEE 2021 is scheduled to be held from May 25 to 27 in an online remote proctored mode. Candidates have to book their slot from the available dates to take the test. Candidates will only be able to book a preferred slot as per its availability.

Steps to apply for KIITEE 2021 slot booking:

Visit official website kiitee.kiit.ac.in Click on KIITEE 2021 phase 1 slot booking link Enter Application Number and date of birth to login Select preferred exam date and time slot Conform slot and download admit card.

After successfully booking the slot, candidates can download the admit card. They are advised to read the detailed guidelines issued by the Institute for the online remote proctored exam.

Following the exam, KIIT will release the KIITEE 2021 merit list and qualified students will head to the counselling process where seats will be alloted as per merit, eligibility and availability.