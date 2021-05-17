Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has begun the online application process for the 37th Maharashtra State Eligibility Test or MH SET 2021. The exam is conducted for determining the eligibility of the candidates for the job of Assistant Professor in the Universities and Colleges in the states of Maharashtra and Goa. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam at the official website setexam.unipune.ac.in till June 10 (6.00 PM).

MH SET 2021 will be held on September 26 at 14 centres in Maharashtra and one in Goa. The exam will be conducted on 32 subjects. SPPU will be administering the exam.

Exam fee

An online examination fee of Rs 800 is applicable for the Open category and Rs 650 for Reserved ones.

Eligibility criteria

The candidates must have a Master’s Degree recognized by University Grants Commission in a subject of SET with at least 55% marks (without gracing or rounding off).

Scheme of exam

The MH SET will be conducted offline in Objective Mode. The test will consist of two papers.

Both the papers will consist of only objective type questions and will be held on the day of examination in two separate sessions without break.

Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification for MH SET 2021 available on the given website.

Steps to apply for MH SET 2021:

Visit official website setexam.unipune.ac.in Click on the apply link for MH SET 2021 Click on ‘New Registration’ and complete registration Fill application form, select subject, upload documents Pay exam fee and submit form Download form and take a printout for future referance.

