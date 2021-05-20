The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore has extended the application submission deadline for Joint Admission Test for Masters or JAM 2021 admission on its official website. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the entrance examination can apply online for the master’s programmes offered at IISc at jam.iisc.ac.in till May 27. The previous deadline was today, May 20.

Steps to register for JAM 2021:

Visit the official website jam.iisc.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Candidate Portal (JOAPS)“ Login and fill in the required details including choice of the programmes, educational qualifications, percentage of marks/CGPA, category, PwD status, etc. Pay the application fee and submit Take a printout of the application form for future reference

The Admission Form will not be considered if it is found incomplete in any respect or if it is not accompanied by the payment and the candidate will not be considered for admission, irrespective of satisfying the ER and MEQ of any programme(s) for which the Admission Form has been submitted. Also, a candidate will be considered for admission only to the programme(s), given in his/her Admission Form, read the statement on the official website.

JAM 2021 was conducted on February 14 and the result was announced on March 20. The scorecard was released on March 27 and will remain available till July 31.

According to the JAM 2021 calendar, the first admission list will be released on June 16, the second on July 1 and the third on July 16. The admission will be closed from July 20.