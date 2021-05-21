The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has released the Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test or OTET 2021 answer keys. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer keys from the Board’s website at bseodisha.ac.in.

The OTET 2021 examination was conducted on April 9. The test consisted two papers — Paper 1 for Class 1 to 5 teachers and Paper-II for Class 6 to 8 teachers.

OTET is a state-level examination that is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for teachers post. On qualifying the OTET exam, candidates can participate in the recruitment in government, private aided, and private unaided schools of Odisha.

Steps to download OTET 2021

Visit website at bseodisha.ac.in Click on “OTET SCORING KEY PAPER-I 2021(1st)” “OTET SCORING KEY PAPER-II 2021(1st) (OPTIONAL MATH & SCIENCE), (OPTIONAL SOCIAL STUDIES)” The answer keys will appear on screen Check and download for future reference

OTET SCORING KEY PAPER-I 2021(1st)

OTET SCORING KEY PAPER-II 2021(1st) (OPTIONAL MATH & SCIENCE)

OTET SCORING KEY PAPER-II 2021(1st) (OPTIONAL SOCIAL STUDIES)

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.