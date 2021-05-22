Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) today i.e., May 22 announced the High School Teacher Eligibility Test (HS TET) result. The result was released at 11.00 AM on the official website ssa.assam.gov.in and sebaonline.org as notified by the Board.

Candidates may visit the official websites to check and download their results. The HS TET was conducted on January 10, 2021.

Here’s the direct link to the notice released earlier.

Earlier, the result was announced 11 February 2021, reports JAGRAN Josh. However, after consequent upon receipt of several representation from the candidates, the committee re-examined the matter through subject experts. The result has now been released after the revision of the answer key.

Steps to download Assam HS TET results:

Visit the official website ssa.assam.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Teacher Eligibility Test” tab Click on Link 1 or Link 2 under “Revised result of Higher Secondary Level TET for Post Graduate Teachers” Key in your login credentials and submit The result will appear on the screen in PDF format Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check Assam HS TET result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.