The Punjab Public Services Commission (PPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Punjab State Civil Service Combined Competitive Examination 2020 on its official website. Eligible candidates can check the schedule on the official website at ppsc.gov.in.

The interview will commence on May 31 and conclude on June 8.

“It is further informed that the venue for the interview shall be the Office of Punjab Public Service Commission, Patiala and the Reporting Time for the Candidates shall be 8.30 AM (Morning Session) and 1.00 PM (Afternoon session),” read the notification.

Candidates are required to bring the documents including — Proof of date of birth, Proof of having passed Punjabi language, Degree and DMC Certificates, category certificate issued by the Competent Authority, Proof of age relaxation claim, Proof of fee concession, and Proof of being Govt. Employee ( If applicable). Candidates may check the official notification for more details.

PPSC advises candidates to connect on 8728857482 in case of any query regarding COVID-19 situation.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 75 vacancies for the following posts — Punjab Civil Service (Executive Branch), Deputy Superintendent of Police, Tehsildar, Food Supply, and Consumer Affairs Officer, Block Development & Panchayat Officers, Assistant Registrar Co-Operative Societies, Labour and Conciliation Officer Employment Generation and Training Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Jails (Grade-II)/District Probation Officer (Jails).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.