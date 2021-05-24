The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started its annual telecounselling facility for Class 10 and Class 12 students and their parents. Students and their parents can call on the toll-free number 1800118004 for counseling.

The counselling facility began today and will be available on this toll free number between 9.30 AM and 5.30 PM from Monday to Friday. Twenty-four principals, counselors from the CBSE-affiliated schools across India and experts will be available on this number to help needy students and parents, reports HT.

CBSE had earlier launched a new app ‘Dost for Life’ for the psycho-social wellness of students of classes 9-12 during the pandemic. The board has designed this facility for the ease, convenience and utility of students and parents within the safe home environment, as per the Indian Express.

In addition to the 83 experts available on CBSE ‘Dost For Life’ app, there are 24 principals, counsellors from CBSE-affiliated schools across the country and experts who will remain available from Monday to Friday on this toll-free number.

Board exams 2021

This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, CBSE has cancelled the Class 10 board exams and is yet to make up a plan for the Class 12 board exam. Class 10 students will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment. The government is expected to announce its decision on the Class 12 exam in the coming days.