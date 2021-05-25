The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the final result of the Paramedical recruitment exam 2020 for the post of Lab Technician and Assistant Radiographer. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the merit list from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

For the notified 959 unreserved and 99 reserved category vacancies for Assistant Radiographer, 732 and 18 candidates have been selected by RSMSSB for appointment in the respective categories. The merit list contains the registration number of selected candidates.

It also contains the cut-off marks for each category.

Here’s direct link to RSMSSB Lab Technician, Asst Radiographer exam 2020 result.