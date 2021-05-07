The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has postponed the Junior Civil Engineer (Degree) 2020 recruitment exam in view of the coronavirus crisis. The JEN Civil (Degree) 2020 written exam was scheduled to be held on June 21 in a single 2-hour shift.

Candidates can check the postponement notice posted on the RSMSSB website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

In the notice, RSMSSB said the decision to postpone the exam has been taken amid the present situation of the Covid-19 pandemic. The revised date for the exam will be informed to candidates well in advance on the official website.

Candidates are advised to keep a track of updates on the portal.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 491 vacancies of Junior Civil Engineers at the state PWD Department, Department of Water Resources and Public Health Department.