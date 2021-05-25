Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2021 notification on its official website. Candidates who are interested in Group C vacancies can register and pay the application fee at UPSSSC’s official website upsssc.gov.in till June 21.

The last date to make corrections in the application forms is June 28.

The candidates applying for PET 2021 must have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as July 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation details available in the notification.

Applicants must have passed Class 10th from a recognised board. The Commission, however, has kept Intermediate, Bachelor’s and Post-Graduation as an optional qualification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 185 whereas candidates from SC/ST will have to pay the fee of Rs 95. Rs 25 is applicable to PwD category candidates.

Steps to register for PET 2021

Visit UPPSC website uppsc.up.nic.in Click on “Click here to Apply Advt. no.- 01-Exam/2021, Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET)]-2021.” Click on “Apply” against “PRELIMINARY ELIGIBILITY TEST (PET)” Click on “Candidate Registration” Fill in the details, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download the application form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.