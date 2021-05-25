Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has declared the result of the Class 4 post recruitment exam 2020. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check and download the tentative merit list from the JKSSB website jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB conducted the OMR-based objective-type written tests for the posts of Class-IV in multiple shifts/ batches on February 27, 28 and March 1. The recruitment is being done to fill 8575 District/ Divisional/ Union territory Cadre Posts of Class -IV in various departments of the J&K government.

The Board has released the district-wise score lists. The list contains the roll number, final score and qualification status of the selected candidates.

“The J&K Services Selection Board will prepare a shortlist of candidates based on the merit obtained by them and in accordance with the Rules governing the subject. The Schedule for Document Verification of shortlisted candidates shall be notified separately,” JKSSB said in its result notice.

The Board shall make allocation of Cadres/Departments in favour of successful candidates after the document verification on the basis of merit cum preference method, subject to fulfillment of all eligibility conditions.

