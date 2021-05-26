Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer on a contract basis for its centre in Bengaluru.

Interested candidates can send their application form through post to: MANAGER(HR/SC&US), Bharat Electronics Ltd, Jalahalli, Bangalore 560013. The application form should reach the given address on or before June 9.

BEL will recruit candidates to fill 9 vacancies, of which 6 are of Trainee Engineer-I and 3 of Project Engineer-I. The selected candidates will be posted at the company’s strategic communication and Unmanned Systems SBU, Bengaluru Complex.

Contract period

Trainee Engineers will be hired on a contract for one year, which may be extended up to a maximum of three years depending on the progress of the project and the performance of the candidate. The remuneration is Rs 25,000 per month.

Project Engineers will be hired on a contract for two year, which it may be extended up to a maximum of four years depending on the progress of the project and the performance of the candidate. The remuneration is Rs 35,000 per month.

Application fee

Trainee Engineer-I: Rs 200

Project Engineer-I: Rs 500

Candidates belonging to PWD, SC, and ST categories are exempted from paying the fee.

Here’s BEL Trainee Engineer recruitment notification 2021.

Eligibility criteria Post Age limit Qualification Trainee Engineer-I 25 BE / BTech /BSc-Engg (4 Years) in Aerospace/Aeronautical Engineering.Candidates with 0 to 1 year of post-qualification and relevant Industrial experience. Project Engineer-I 28 BE / BTech/ BSc-Engg. (4 Years)/ ME/M.Tech in Aerospace/Aeronautical Engineering.

Candidates with minimum two years of post-qualification and relevant Industrial experience.

Selection procedure

Candidates will be shortlisted in the order of merit based on marks obtained in the ratio of 1:5. Only those candidates shortlisted will be called for the interview. Intimation on conducting Video-Based interviews will be sent to e-mail IDs provided by the candidates.

Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification available on the official website bel-india.in.