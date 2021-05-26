Amid speculations regarding JEE Advanced 2021 postponement, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has confirmed the deferment by releasing an official statement on the website jeeadv.ac.in. The decision has been made due to rise in COVID-19 cases across the nation.

The examination was scheduled to be conducted on July 3, 2021, in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

“Considering the prevailing pandemic situation due to COVID-19, JEE (Advanced) 2021 which was scheduled to be held on July 03, 2021 (Saturday) stands postponed. The revised date of examination will be announced at an appropriate time,” read the notice addressed to candidates.

To secure seats for admissions to undergraduate Engineering, Science and Architecture programmes in 23 IITs, candidates should have passed Class 12 or equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, a language, and any other subject. The 75% eligibility criteria have been removed this year.

Candidates must qualify JEE Main before appearing for the JEE Advanced.

Earlier, Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal postponed JEE Main May 2021 examinations amid Covid-19 crisis. The May session of the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) was scheduled to commence from May 24 and conclude on May 28.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.