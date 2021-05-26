Banks are likely to remain shut for nine days in June 2021 as per the Reserve Bank of India. While some holidays are applicable to the entire country, others are restricted to states depending on the occasion.

There are three listed bank holidays on account of Y.M.A. Day/Raja Sankranti, Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday, and Remna Ni, according to the holiday list issued by RBI.

Besides occasions and festivals, banks do not function on Sundays, and every second and fourth Saturday of the month.

List of Bank Holidays in June 2021:

June 6: Sunday June 12: Second Saturday June 13: Sunday June 15: Y.M.A. Day/Raja Sankranti (Banks closed in Aizwal, Mizoram and Bhubaneshwar) June 20: Sunday June 25: Guru Hargobind Ji Jayanti (Banks closed in Jammu and Srinagar) June 26: Fourth Saturday June 27: Sunday June 30: Remna Ni (Banks closed only in Aizwal)

Here’s direct link to RBI holiday calendar.