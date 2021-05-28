Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has announced the extension of online application process for recruitment to more than 6000 posts of Specialist Medical Officer and General Medical Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official websites pariksha.nic.in and btsc.bih.nic.in till June 5.

The decision was made amid rising COVID-19 cases and lockdown restrictions.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 6338 vacancies, of which, 3796 are for the posts of Special Medical Officer and 2632 for General Medical Officer. Specialist MO posts are available for different specialties namely, Orthopedic, General Surgery Specialist, Dermatologist, Anaesthesia, Psychiatrist, Radiologist, Pathology, Ophthalmologist, E.N.T. Specialist, Pediatrician, Physician, Microbiology and Gynecologist.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The male and female candidates from the general category must not be more than the age of 37 years and 40 years, respectively. The upper age limit for SC/ST and BC/OBC category candidates is 42 years and 40 years as on August 1, 2020.

Educational Qualification

General Medical Officer: The candidates must hold an MBBS degree or equivalent from MCI.

Special Medical Officer: MBBS and Postgraduation in the concerned specialty or Equivalent Degree/Diploma/DNB. The candidate should have internship experience of 12 months in the National Medical Council or in Govt Hospital.

Application Fee

The candidates from General/BC/EWS category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 200. The fee for candidates from Female/SC/ST/OBC (residents of Bihar) is Rs 50.

Steps to apply for vacancies

Visit the official website pariksha.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online’ — ‘Notifications/Advertisements’ Click on the apply link for the desired post Complete registration, fill application form Upload documents, pay fee and submit form Download the form and take printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.