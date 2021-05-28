The counselling process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 has begun on Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP), IIT Delhi. Candidates who have qualified GATE in the year 2019, 2020 and 2021 are eligible to participate in the counselling by registering themselves at coap.iitd.ac.in.

As per the tentative schedule available on the COAP 2021 website, the GATE counselling process will be conducted in five rounds. The first round will be held from May 28 to 30, the second round from June 4 to 6, the third round from June 11 to 13, the fourth round from June 18 to 20 and the fifth from June 25 to 27.

Here’s GATE 2021 counselling schedule.

The counselling process will be held in virtual mode on the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) website at coap.iitd.ac.in. COAP provides a common platform for the registered candidates to make the most preferred choice for admission into an MTech programme in the participating Institutes or job offer from participating Public Sector Units (PSU’s).

Here’s COAP 2021 Information Brochure.

Steps to register for GATE 2021 counselling:

Visit the official website coap.iitd.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Registration Link” Fill in your details and register Now login and fill in the additional details to complete the process

Here’s the direct link to register for GATE 2021 counselling.

A candidate must have the following data i) Name, ii) GATE Registration number(s), iii) Valid GATE score(s), iv) Date of birth, v) Email ID, vi) Mobile number.

Participating Institutes/PSU’s upload their offers (seats/ jobs) during some prefixed dates and the registered candidates can choose any one of the available offers, during each round of offers. A candidate can select a maximum of one offer out of all available offers in each round.

Candidates will have the following THREE options in each main round:

Option 1- ‘Accept and Freeze’



Option 2- ‘Retain and Wait’

Option 3- ‘Reject and Wait’