The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal will today i.e., May 31 conclude the online application process for the post of Medical Record Technician. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on BECIL’s official website becil.com.

The recruitment advertisement has notified 28 vacancies of the said post at AIIMS Bhopal. A monthly remuneration of Rs 23,550 will be paid.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: Candidates should be between 18-30 years.

Educational qualification: B.Sc. Medical Records OR 10+2 (Science) from a recognized board with at least 6 months Diploma/Certificate course in Medical Record Keeping from a recognized Institute/University and 2 years experience in Medical Record Keeping in a Hospital set up.

Experience: Ability to use computers-hands on experience in office applications, spreadsheets and presentations. Typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi.

Here’s AIIMS Bhopal recruitment notification.

Selection Procedure

Selection will be made as per the prescribed norms and requirements of the job. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the test/interview or joining the duty on selection. The mode of interview will be informed separately.

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 750 (Rs 500 extra for every additional post applied). There are relaxations on the amount for reserved categories.

Steps to apply for AIIMS Bhopal recruitment:

Visit BECIL website becil.com Go the ‘Careers Section’ and then click ‘Registration Form (Online)’ Register using personal details, select post Fill application form, upload documents Pay application fee and submit form Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for AIIMS Bhopal recruitment 2021.