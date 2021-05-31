The Punjab Police recruitment board is expected to release the official notification for Constable recruitment 2021 soon. Male and female candidates will be intimated to apply for the post at the official website punjabpolice.gov.in once the notification is released and the application process begins.

The Punjab Police has released a notice on the Constable recruitment 2021 on its Twitter handle. The notice contains eligibility details and selection process.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18 to 28 years as of January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have completed 10+2 (Class 12/Senior Secondary) or its equivalent. The candidates should have passed Punjabi at the Matriculation level or its equivalent.

Selection Process

The selection process of the Punjab Constable recruitment includes a written test and physical screening test (PST). Only those candidates who clear the written exam will qualify for the PST. However, merit will be drawn from the written exam.

Candidates are advised to keep a check of updates at the Punjab Police website. The recruitment advertisement will be posted there.