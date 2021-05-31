The Reserve Bank of India has announced the result of the RBI Officer Grade-B Officer (DEPR/DSIM) Phase-II recruitment examination 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the list of qualified candidates from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The Phase-II examination was held on March 31 for Officers in Grade B (DR) – DEPR and DSIM.

RBI has shortlisted 66 candidates for the interview round of Grade B – DEPR and 44 candidates for Grade B – DSIM. The merit list contains the roll numbers of the selected candidates.

Here’s direct links to RBI Grade B Officer (DEPR/DSIM) Phase-II merit list:

Officers in Grade B (DR)- DEPR

Officers in Grade B (DR) – DSIM

“Shortlisted candidates who have not yet forwarded scanned copies of their eligibility documents are advised to send the same on documentsrbisb@rbi.org.in on or before June 11, 2021 failing which it will be assumed that they are not interested in further recruitment process and their names will be deleted from the list of shortlisted candidates,” the RBI result notice read.

The interview schedule will be intimated to candidates in due course. The interview call letters (with New Roll Numbers) indicating date, time and venue of the interview will be sent to shortlisted candidates in Phases (in due course) on their registered email address. Candidates are requested to check their mailbox, including spam and junk box for the same, RBI further said.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 29 Grade B Officers vacancies in DEPR and 23 Officers in DSIM.