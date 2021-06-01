The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) has announced the Polytechnic Diploma exam results. The even semester examinations for the October-December 2020 session were held in February 2021. Candidates can check the result and download their scorecard from the official website tndte.gov.in.

To access the TNDTE polytechnic diploma results, students have to insert their registration numbers and scheme of examination at the official result link. The results published on the portal are for “immediate information” to the examinees and those cannot be treated as original Mark Sheets, the Board said. “Original Mark Sheets will be issued by the DOTE separately,” it added.

“The DOTE is not responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on Net,” read a note on the result page.

Steps to check TNDTE Polytechnic Diploma Results 2021:

Visit official website tndte.gov.in Click on the Diploma result link Enter registration number and select scheme of exam The result will appear on screen Download scorecard and take a printout for future referance.

Here’s direct link to check TNDTE Polytechnic Diploma Results 2021.

The TNDTE results comprise of marks obtained by the candidates in the Government Polytechnic examination in each subject, total marks secured, qualifying status and details of the examination.