Ministry of Education is unlikely to announce the decision on Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII examinations today, as per reports. The matter is pending with the Supreme Court. The next hearing regarding the cancellation of Class 12 exams is scheduled on June 3, 2021.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had earlier announced the postponement of Class 12th examinations in the wake of rising coronavirus cases across the nation. A decision was expected to be released today i.e., June 1 after reviewing the situation.

However, after a plea heard by the Supreme Court on Monday i.e., May 31 on cancellation of the upcoming Class 12th board exams, the Centre has requested two days’ time to take a final decision, reports NDTV.

A Board official has said that they will submit their response in the Supreme Court and wait for the judgement.

As per a report by Indian Express, after union and state government’s meeting conducted on May 23, the states were asked to submit their feedback in writing. A few state governments shared their opinion of conducting the examinations in offline mode and demanded a decrease in the exam duration.

Meanwhile, ANI reported that Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has been admitted to AIIMS due to post COVID complications today. The news has been confirmed by the AIIMS officials.