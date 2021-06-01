Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the marksheet of candidates who appeared for the Assistant recruitment Main examination 2019. The result of the RBI Assistant exam 2019 was announced on May 10. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download their marksheet from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

RBI conducted the recruitment drive to fill 926 Assistant vacancies in various offices of the Bank. The preliminary exam was held on February 14 and 15, 2020, while the main exam was held on November 22, 2020.

RBI has also issued the category wise Sectional cut-off for Mains exam.

Steps to download RBI Assistant exam 2019 marksheet:

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in Go to the ‘Current Vacancies’ section and click on the results tab Click on ‘Recruitment for the Post of Assistants – Panel Year 2019’

Click on the link for display of marks Enter registration number and date of birth/password to login Download marksheet and take a printout.

Here’s the direct link to download RBI Assistant exam 2019 marksheet.