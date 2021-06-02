Kerala Public Service Commission (Kerala PSC) will today i.e., June 2 conclude the online application process for recruitment to various posts including Junior Clerk, Assistant Professor, Nursing Tutor, State Tax Officer, Assistant Engineer, and others. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website keralapsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up more than 250 vacancies, of which, 21 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Professor, 2 for Nursing Tutor, 4 for State Tax Officer, 83 for Asst. Engineer, 1 for System Administrator, 1 for Assistant Engineer (Civil), 4 for Junior Manager (Accounts), 6 for Junior Health Inspector Gr II, and other. More details in the notification.

Here’s the direct link to check the notifications.

The Commission has released separate notifications for the vacancies and candidates willing to apply may check the details of individual post including pay scale, age limits, educational qualification and others here.

Mode of Registration

The applicants must register as per ONE TIME REGISTRATION with the official website of Kerala Public Service Commission before applying for the post. The registered candidates can apply by logging on to their profile using their User ID and password and click on ‘Apply Now’.

Fill in the required details and upload the documents. No application fee is required. Candidates who have Aadhaar card should add Aadhaar card as ID Proof in their profile.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.