Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has postponed the State Service Prelim Exam 2020 for the second time. The MPPSC SSE Prelims 2020 was scheduled to be held on June 20. As per a notice posted on the website mppsc.nic.in, the exam has now been deferred to July 27 (Sunday).

In the statement, MPPSC said the decision has been taken in view of rising coronavirus cases and keeping in mind the health and safety of candidates.

Previously, the Commission had scheduled the SSE Prelims 2020 on April 11. This was postponed as Covid-19 cases surged in the second wave.

The State Service Exam 2020 will be conducted for recruitment to 235 vacancies across various departments of the Madhya Pradesh government.

Here’s MPPSC exam postponement notice.