Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has postponed the Engineering Service Exam 2020 and Dental Surgeon Exam 2019 that were scheduled to be held in June.

In a statement posted on its website mppsc.nic.in, MPPSC said the decision has been taken in view of rising coronavirus cases and keeping in mind the health and safety of candidates. The new dates for the exams will be announced later.

Here’s MPPSC exam postponement notice.

The MPPSC Engineering Service Exam was scheduled to be held on June 13. The Dental Surgeon recruitment exam was also set to be held in June but the date was not decided.

MPPSC has already postponed several exams in the months of April and May.