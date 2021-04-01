Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has postponed the MP Civil Service Prelim Exam 2020 that was scheduled to be held on April 11 amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

In a statement posted on its website mppsc.nic.in, MPPSC said the decision has been taken in view of rising coronavirus cases and keeping in mind the health and safety of candidates. The MPPSC State Service Preliminary Exam-2020 has been rescheduled to June 20.

The State Service Exam will be conducted for recruitment to 235 vacancies across various departments of the Madhya Pradesh government.

Here’s MPPSC exam postponement notice.

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 2,332 fresh Covid-19 cases, which took its overall infection count to 2,95,511, the state health department said. The fatality count rose to 3,986 as nine patients died due to the infection in the last 24 hours.