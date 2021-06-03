Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Assistant Professor post for Information Technology, Computer Science, Computer Application and Political Science. Candidates who have been shortlisted for the Assistant Professor interview round can check the schedule on the CGPSC’s official website psc.cg.gov.in.

As per the released notification, the interview for the Information Technology, Computer Science, Computer Application is schedule to be conducted from June 14 to 16. The Commission has scheduled the interview for Political Science from June 16 to 19.

Here’s the direct link to check Information Technology, Computer Science, Computer Application notification.

Here’s the direct link to check the notification for Asst Professor (Political Science).

Candidates are required to bring all the essential documents including interview call letter/ application form for the interview round. Also, candidates will have to bring the attested certificate and testimonials, reports JAGRAN Josh.

A total of 493 candidates have been shortlisted for the DV and interview round. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 249 vacancies of Assistant Professor in various streams including Information Technology, Computer Science, Computer Application, Political Science and Chemistry. The Commission is yet to release interview schedule for the post of Asst Professor (Chemistry).

The written examination was conducted on 5,6 and 8 November 2020 and the result for the same was released on January 19, 2021.

