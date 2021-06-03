Mizoram Board of Secondary Education (MBSE) has declared the Class 10th result today i.e., June 3. Students who have appeared for Class 10 examinations can check their results on the official website mbse.edu.in

MBSE conducted the theory examinations from April 1st to 20th while the practical exams were held from April 16th to 20th, 2021.

Steps to check Class 10th result

Visit the official website mbse.edu.in Click on “HIGH SCHOOL LEAVING CERTIFICATE EXAMINATION 2021” under notification section Key in your “Roll Number”, “Registration Number” and submit The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the result.

Meanwhile, CBSE cancelled Class 12th board exams in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Followed by the CBSE’s decision, many states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and others have announced the cancellation of board examinations.