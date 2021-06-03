Cement Corporation of India Limited (CCI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Engineer and Officer under various disciplines. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website cciltd.in till June 30 by 5.00 PM.

This recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 46 vacancies, of which, 29 vacancies are for the post of Engineer and 17 for officer.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must not be more than the age of 32 years as on June 30, 2021.

Educational Qualification: Candidates applying for the post of Engineer should hold an engineering degree in relevant discipline and graduation dregree/CA/MBA/Post Graduation is required to apply for Officer post, respectively, reports JAGRAN Josh.

Steps to apply for vacancies

Visit the official website cciltd.in On the homepage, click on “Careers” tab Now click on Advertisement and the “Link to apply online” Fill in your details and register Log in and proceed with the application form Upload documents, pay the application fee and submit Take a print of the application for future reference

