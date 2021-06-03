Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has started accepting online applications for recruitment to various post of Junior Engineer (Electrical and Mechanical) from today i.e., June 3. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on UPRVUNL’s official website uprvunl.org till July 2.

The last date to pay the application fee is July 4, 2021. The recruitment aims to fill up a total of 196 vacancies, out of which 69 vacancies are for the post of Junior Electrical Engineer, 78 for Junior Mechanical Engineer, 39 for Junior Engineer Electronics / Control and Instrumentation, and 10 for Junior Computer Engineer.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than 40 years of age as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: Thorough Knowledge of Hindi in Devnagari Script. Three years diploma examination in Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics/Control and Instrumentation/ Instrumentation/Computer Engineering from a institute recognized by the State Government. More details in the notice.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Steps to apply for Junior Engineer vacancies

Visit the official website uprvunl.org Click on “Click here to apply online application for recruitment to the posts of Junior Engineer (Trainee) E & M Cadre...”under Public Notices Read the instructions carefully and proceed with the registration Once registered, log in to fill the application form Pay the application fee and submit Take a print of the form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for Junior Engineer vacancies.

Application Fee:

The applicants from General/ OBC category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 1000. Candidates from SC/ ST and PwD category will have to pay the of Rs 700 and Rs 10, respectively.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.