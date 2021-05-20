The University of Delhi has postponed undergraduate and postgraduate final-year/annual exams scheduled to begin on June 1. The exams will now start on June 7. Students can check the official notice on the DU website du.ac.in.

“It is hereby notified for information of all the concerned that final semester/annual examinations May/June 2021 to be commenced from 1st June, 2021 are hereby postponed and same shall start from 7th June, 2021. Accordingly, all the Date sheets released for commencement of examinations from 15th May, 2021 are hereby withdrawn,” DU said in the notice.

Here’s DU UG, PG exam June 2021 notice.

The new date sheet will be released in due course of time and shall be posted on the University website. The final year exams will likely be held in online mode.

Students are advised to keep a track of updates on the Delhi University website. The University has warned against fake information circulating on social media and has asked candidates to refer only the official website for regular updates.

Last month, DU postponed the UG and PG final-year exams scheduled to begin in mid-May amid surging Covid-19 cases across the country.