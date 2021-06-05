Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Staff Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the Regional Youth Welfare and Regional Development Team Officer and Physical Trainer provisional result on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check their result at upsssc.gov.in.

As per the official notification, a total of 28 candidates have been declared qualified for appointment to Physical Trainer post and 531 candidates for Regional Youth Welfare and Regional Development Team Officer post.

The Commission was conducting the recruitment drive to fill a total of 728 vacancies, of which 680 vacancies were for the post of Regional Youth Welfare and Regional Development Team Officer, and 48 for Physical Trainers.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to View Result Under the advt. 01-exam/2018...” The result will appear on the screen in PDF format Download and take a printout for future reference

