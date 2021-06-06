The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued a revised schedule of CA Intermediate, Final May 2021 exams. Earlier, the ICAI CA Intermediate, Final May 2021 exams were deferred due to the worsening Covid-19 crisis.

The exams will now be held between July 5 and 20 from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. Candidates can check and download the new exam schedule website icai.org.

CA Intermediate – Under Old Scheme

Group-I: 6th, 8th, 10th & 12th July 2021

Group-II: 14th, 16th & 18th July 2021

CA Intermediate – Under New Scheme

Group-I: 6th, 8th, 10th & 12th July 2021

Group-II: 14th, 16th, 18th & 20th July 2021

CA Final – Under Old Scheme

Group –I: 5th, 7th, 9th & 11th July 2021

Group -II: 13th, 15th, 17th & 19th July 2021

CA Final – Under New Scheme

Group-I: 5th, 7th, 9th & 11th July 2021

Group -II: 13th, 15th, 17th & 19th July 2021

Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Exam

Modules I to IV: 5th, 7th, 9th & 11th July 2021

International Taxation – Assessment Test

5th & 7th July 2021

Here’s ICAI CA Intermediate, Final May 2021 exam new schedule.

“It may be emphasized that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Holiday,” ICAI said in its notice.