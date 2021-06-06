The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has decided to postpone the entrance examinations for B.SC Paramedical/B.SC (H) Nursing courses 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic. These examinations were due to be conducted on June 27. Candidates can check the notice at the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

“In view of evolving situation due to covid-19 outbreak the competent authority of AIIMS has decided to Postpone the conduct of following entrance examination scheduled in June 2021,” read the official notice released by AIIMS.

Here’s AIIMS exam postponement notice.

The revised dates for the conduct of the said examination will be notified in due course of time through website. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates.

AIIMS will hold the entrance exams for admission to 124 MSc nursing seats, 30 Post-BSc nursing seats and 571 BSc Nursing seats at all its institutes.