The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology has announced the result for the phase I counselling round of KIITEE 2021. Candidates who appeared in the phase 1 counselling can check their results at the official website kiitee.kiit.ac.in.

The KIIT entrance exam 2021 was held between May 20 and 27 in an online remote proctored mode and the result was declared on May 29. The exam is held for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses at KIIT, Odisha.

During the counselling process, seats are allotted as per merit, eligibility and availability.

Steps to check KIITEE 2021 Phase 1 counselling result:

Visit official website kiitee.kiit.ac.in Clcik on the link ‘KIITEE 2021 (Phase 1) RESULT’ Enter Application Number anf date of birth to access result Download result and take printout.

Here’s direct linkt check KIITEE 2021 Phase 1 counselling result.

KIITEE-2021 (Phase-2) online examination will be held on June 17, 18 and 19. While KIITEE-2021 (Phase-3) online examination will be held on July 17 and 18.

“Candidates who have appeared in KIITEE-2021 (Phase 1) examination are eligible for phase 2 and phase 3 examination. Candidates who have registered for KIITEE-2021 (Phase 1) online examination are not required to register again for KIITEE 2021 (phase 2 and 3) online examination. They can appear for the online examination with their existing application number of phase 1,” reads a notice on the official website.