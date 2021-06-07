The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the official notification of the Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (Regional Rural Banks) for recruitment of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose), 2021. The online exams for IBPS RRB Officer, Office Assistant 2021 will be conducted tentatively in August and September/October 2021.

Candidates can check and download the official notification at the website ibps.in. The online application process will commence on June 8 and conclude on June 28. The pre-exam training will be held between July 19 and 25.

For the posts of Officers Scale I and Office Assistant (Multi-purpose) the examination will be two-tier i.e. the online examination will be held in two phases, Preliminary and Main. Depending on the vacancies as per the business needs of the RRBs and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Banks keeping in view the merit cum preference and other factors,

Eligibility criteria

Age limit:

For Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager): 21-40 years

For Officer Scale-II (Manager): 21-32 years

For Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager): 18-30 years

For Office Assistant (Multipurpose): 18-28 years

Educational qualification: A Bachelor’s degree is the minimum qualification. Refer the official notification for more details.

Here’s IBPS RRB 2021 Officer, Office Assistant notification 2021.

Application fee

The online application fee is Rs 175 for SC/ST/PWBD candidates and Rs 850 for all others.