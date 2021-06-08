All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Gorakhpur will today i.e., June 8 conclude the online applications for recruitment to the posts of Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor in various Departments. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in.

The recruitment is being conducted to fill up a total of 127 faculty vacancies. Of these, 30 are of Professor, 22 of additional Professor, 29 of Associate Professor, and 46 of Assistant Professor.

An application fee of Rs 3000 is applicable for UR/OBC/EWS categories and Rs 200 for SC/ST, PwBD, women categories.

Age Limit

Professor/Additional Professor: Not exceeding 58 (Fifty-Eight) years as on the last date of the receipt of the online application.

Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor: Not exceeding 50 (Fifty) years.

Candidates are advised to read the recruitment notification to determine other eligibility criteria.

Here’s AIIMS Gorakhpur Professor recruitment notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit official website aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in Go to ‘Recruitment’ – ‘Current’ section Click on the application link Read instructions and proceed with application form Pay fees and submit form Print a copy of application for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply.

Selection Procedure

Based on the details of the candidate, the AIIMS Screening Committee may shortlist candidates for an interview. If required there may be a Screening test to shortlist candidates for interviews in case a large number of candidates apply for the posts. Candidates called for an interview will have to produce all relevant original documents as proof of details furnished in their application at the time of interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.