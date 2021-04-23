All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has postponed the MBBS Supplementary Exam 2021 scheduled to be conducted in May 2021 amid the coronavirus crisis. The Second MBBS supplementary and Final MBBS supplementary exams have been deferred. Students can read the official circular on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

“In view of evolving situation related to COVID-19 outbreak and decision of the competent authority in this regard, following Supplementary Examination are deferred till further notice: 1) Second M.B.B.S Supplementary, 2) Final M.B.B.S Supplementary,” the notice posted on AIIMS website read.

Here’s AIIMS MBBS Supplementary exam postponement notice.

Moreover, the dates of the Practical/Clinical/Viva-voce Examination have also been postponed. The revised dates for the exam “will be decided by the competent authority at a later stage and will be announced in due course of time.”

AIIMS MBBS Supplementary Exam will be conducted in a computer-based test. The medium will be in two languages- English and Hindi.