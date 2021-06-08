Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer keys of the written competitive examinations conducted for recruitment to the post of Mineral Development Officer (MDO) on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the answer keys from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in and raise objections, if any, till June 21 by 5.00 PM.

To challenge the answer keys, candidates are are required to send their suggestions at Bihar Public Service Commission, Nehru Marg (Bailey road), Patna 800001. No objections will be entertained thereafter.

Candidates must mention the examination name and advertisement number on the envelope.

Here’s the direct link to the notification.

The Mineral Development Officer competitive Exam was held on Feb 27 ( General Knowledge) and 28 (Mineral Policy and Related Acts, Rules & Regulations), 2021, in two shifts — 11.30 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 3.30 PM.

Direct link to General Knowledge answer key.

Direct link to Mineral Policy and Related Acts, Rules and Regulations answer key.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 20 vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.