Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRCL) has declared the written examination result for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Manager Operations, Station Controller cum Train Operator, Maintainer (Electrical), and others. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website lmrcl.com.

As per the notification, 1489 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Psycho Aptitude Test (PAT). The recruitment examination was conducted on April 17, 2021.

The recruitment aims to fill up a total of 292 vacancies, of which, 6 vacancies are for Assistant Manager Operations, 186 vacancies for Station Controller cum Train Operator (SCTO), 52 for Maintainer (Electrical), 24 for Maintainer (S&T), 24 for Maintainer (Civil).

However, as per a report by JAGRAN Josh, the result for Maintainer (Civil), Maintainer (Electrical) and Maintainer (S & T) has yet not been released and shall be announced soon.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website lmrcl.com Click on ‘Recruitment 2021’ under “Careers” section Now click on “Result” tab Open the hyperlink “LIST OF THE ELIGBLE CANDIDATES CALLING FOR PSYCHO APTITUDE TEST” The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to the result.

Selection Process:

The selection will be done on the basis of the written examination, Psycho Aptitude Test, Document Verification, and Medical Examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.