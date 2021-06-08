Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has successfully held the Law School Administration Test (LSAT) India 2021. The examination was conducted in online mode between May 29 and June 5. As per a report by NDTV, more than 5000 candidates appeared for LSAT India 2021. The result for the same will be released by the third week of June.

Speaking of LSAT 2021, LSAC Vice President Yusuf Abdul-Kareem said that the successful completion of LSAT-India 2021 in these tumultuous times will help students better manage the anxiety and stress which might arise from the uncertainty in admissions for the coming year. The fact that we were able to deliver the LSAT-India in an online, remotely proctored format, will enable students to continue their journey and for law schools to maintain continuity in the admission process for the coming academic year, reports News18.

LSAT is an admission test to multiple law colleges in India. The test was conducted in online format amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The score of LSAT India is used by more than 30 law colleges for their admission process. BML Munjal University, OP Jindal Global Law School, UPES (University of Petroleum and Energy Studies), GD Goenka University, Vellore Institute of Technology, Adamas University, MIT-World Peace University (MIT-WPU), Faculty of Law, JLU School of Law, and others are some of the colleges which accept LSAT India result for their admissions.