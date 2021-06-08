The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has declared the result of the Head Master/Mistress, Principal and Block Primary Education Officer exam 2020. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the merit list from the PPSC website ppsc.gov.in.

PPSC conducted a joint examination for the posts on December 6, 2020. The merit list contains the roll numbers of the selected candidates who will now appear for the document verification round.

These candidates are required to submit hard copies of their on line application forms for determining their eligibility through registered post/ speed post or by hand in the drop box available at the reception counter of PPSC by June 18.

Candidates who had applied for multiple posts i.e. for one or more posts they are required to send all the application forms along with the required documents which they had applied for.

Here’s PPSC result notice.

Here’s PPSC Head Master/Mistress exam merit list.

Here’s PPSC BPEO exam merit list.