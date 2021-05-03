Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to 1,030 posts of Junior Engineers in different departments of the state government. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the PPSC website ppsc.gov.in.

The last date for submitting the online application form is May 19 while the application fee can be paid till May 26.

PPSC has released the recruitment notification for posts in each department separately on its portal. Candidates are advised to read the notifications carefully before applying.

Eligibility criteria

Age: Candidates should not be below 18 years and above 37 years of age as of January 2021.

Educational qualification: The candidate should possess three years Diploma of Junior Engineer in the relevant field of Engineering or Higher qualification from a State Technical Education Board or from recognized University or Institution and Punjabi of Matric or its equivalent Standard.

Here’s direct link to PPSC JE recruitment 2021 notifications.

Selections procedure

PPSC will hold a Competitive Examinations for recruitment to these posts, details of which can be seen in the General information for the candidates available on the website. Candidates will be recruited on the basis of the written exam.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay an online application fee of Rs 500 and an exam fee of Rs 2,500. There are relaxations to the amount for reserved categories.

Steps to apply for PPSC JE recruitment 2021: