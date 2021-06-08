The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has issued the official notification for recruitment of 351 Veterinary Assistant Surgeons at the state Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department.

Interested and eligible candidates can register, apply and pay the fee for the posts on the official website opsc.gov.in from June 18 to July 16. Registered candidates will be able to submit the online application till July 23.

OPSC has uploaded the recruitment notification on its website that can be directly downloaded. Candidates are advised to read the advertisement in detail before applying.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 21-32 years s of January 2021. The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for reserved categories.

Educational qualification: A candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences from a recognised University.

Selection procedure

OPSC will select candidates for recruitment on the basis of a written exam and viva voce test/interview. The written exam will be held at OPSC centres in Cuttack and Bhubaneshwar. The exam will consist of two papers with a duration of two and a half hours each.

Exam fee

An applicant (except SC/SCT/PWD category) has to pay an examination fee of Rs 500 online.

Steps to apply for OPSC Veterinary Asst Surgeon recruitment: