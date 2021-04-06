The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Forest Ranger (FR) recruitment exam 2019 result. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result from the official website opsc.gov.in.

A total of 202 candidates have been shortlisted by OPSC to appear for the Personality Test to be conducted by Principal CCF, Odisha, Bhubaneshwar.

“Details about date, time and venue of the Physical Test will be notified later,” read the official notification.

OPSC conducted the Written examination for recruitment to he post of Assistant Conservator of Forest, OFS Group-A (JB) and and Forest Ranger, OFS Group-B from December 20 to 31, 2019.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 67 posts, of which, 25 vacancies are for ACF posts and 42 are for Forest Ranger posts. The application process for the same began on February 15th and concluded on March 14th, 2019.

