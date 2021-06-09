All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has today i.e., June 9 released the INI CET admit card for July 2021 session exam. The Combined Entrance Test for admission to PG courses of Institutes of National Importance (INIs) for the July 2021 session is scheduled to be held on June 16.

The result for the same is expected to be published on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

Earlier, the INI CET 2021 was scheduled to be conducted on May 8 which was rescheduled amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Steps to download INI CET 2021 admit card

Visit the official website aiimsexams.org Click on “My Page” and key in your login credentials The admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

AIIMS conducted the registration process for INI CET July 2021 in the month of March.

The INI-CET is conducted twice a year usually in the month of May for admission for July session in the same year and month of November for admission starting January next year.

