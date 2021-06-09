The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant District Prosecution Officer. The official notification is available on the official website mppsc.nic.in.

The online application process will begin on June 17 at the website and conclude on July 16. MPPSC has notified a total of 92 vacancies of ADPO.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 21 to 40 years.

Educational qualification: A Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University.

Candidates are advised to read the recruitment advertisement carefully before applying for the post.

Selection procedure

MPPSC will conduct an online exam to shortlist candidates. Such candidates will appear for interviews and document verification.

Application fee

Candidates who are residents of Madhya Pradesh will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 500. Those from outside the state are required to pay Rs 1,000.

Here’s MPPSC ADPO recruitment 2021 notification.

Steps to apply for MPPSC ADPO recruitment 2021: