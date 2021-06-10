Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will conclude the online application process for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Electrical) today. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at appsc.gov.in by 4.00 PM today.

The recruitment aims to fill up 15 vacancies, out of which, 9 are for the post of Electrical Engineering stream, 1 for Electronic/ Telecommunication/ Computer Engineering and 5 for Mechanical Engineering.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 32 years as on June 10, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The applicants must hold a Bachelor of Engineer/ Technology in Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics/ Telecommunication/ Computer from a recognized university.

Candidates who have appeared or appearing in the final examination are eligible to apply for the vacancies.

Steps to apply for the Asst Engineer vacancies

Visit the official website appsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “One Time Registration” Register and login to your profile and apply for the post Fill up the details and upload the required documents Pay the application fee Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in written test followed by viva-voce.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.